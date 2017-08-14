Sumter School District changes start date due to solar eclipse

The Sumter School District announced Monday that they will change the start of the 2017-2018 school year due to the total solar eclipse.

The school year was scheduled to start Monday, Aug. 21 - the day of the total solar eclipse. Classes will now begin on Tuesday, Aug. 22 with a full day.

The school district released a statement on their decision, saying:

After conferring with several other agencies and due to an abundance of caution, Sumter School District will be closed on Monday, August 21, because of the solar eclipse. All after school activities will also be canceled. The day will be made up with a half day of attendance for students on Friday, Oct. 20, previously scheduled as an in-service day.



The first day of school will now be Tuesday, Aug. 22, and will be a full day.

We have listed the school district’s first day of school, if they are closed, or if the students will be attending a half day.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.