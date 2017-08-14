Case Closed: AC Flora Booster Club finances given thumbs up after investigation

Attorney General Alan Wilson has given the thumbs up to the AC Flora Booster Club after an investigation uncovered no impropriety or misuse of funds, according to a letter sent to the club.

In the letter, dated Aug. 7, the attorney general's office says their investigation "did not reveal any evidence that funds received by the Booster Club were misappropriated or otherwise misused."

Wilson's office began a probe of the Booster Club's finances back in March. That probe looked at the club's finances back to July 2006.

Still, the probe managed to push the club to implement certain recommendations to improve their financial controls.

"Assuming the Booster Club implements the recommendations described above, the Attorney General's Office does not see a need for additional action at this time, and we will close our investigatory file following receipt and review of the Booster Club's update," the letter said.

The Booster Club released a statement on the case's closure, calling it "exoneration."

"While any organization subjected to scrutiny can improve its practices, the Board of Directors of the AC Flora High School Booster Club could not be more pleased with this report," the statement said.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.