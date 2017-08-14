My Take: SCE&G should drop the V.C. Summer surcharge immediately

Earlier this month, SCANA and Santee Cooper announced their boards voted to discontinue construction on the V.C. Summer nuclear facility. (Source: WIS)

A disgrace, a colossal failure and a complete waste of money. All these descriptions could be applied to the nuclear reactors project at V.C. Summer in Fairfield County.

Last week’s announcement that the project was being shut down sent shockwaves throughout the community. Thousands of workers were instantly out of a job. And customers who have been footing the bill for years were left with nothing to show for it.

SCE&G customers have been forking out an average of $27 dollars a month, or 18% of their total bill for the project that’s now dead in the water. We have seen 9 rate increases since construction got underway on the new nuclear reactors in Jenkinsville. Last week, officials finally said “enough is enough.”

Legislative leaders are now looking to pass a resolution to protect power customers and stop SCE&G and Santee Cooper from raising rates. Amazingly, some leaders are worried more hikes could be coming to help pay for quitting the project. The legislative efforts are a start, but nowhere near enough.

While the money already paid may not be able to be reimbursed…at the very least, the continuing charges on customers’ bills should stop. Should you continue to pay nearly $325 a year for a project that’s now non-existent? We don’t think so.

The WIS editorial board is calling on the utilities and legislators to act now and cut the additional charges that we continue to pay. SCE&G’s parent company continues to reap big profits as evidenced by last week’s second-quarter profit report of 121 million. How about some relief for the little guy?

This is a story that will continue to unfold in the weeks and months ahead. And you can count on us to hold legislators and power companies accountable.

That's my take, what's yours?

