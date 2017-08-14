Reports: Ric Flair recovering after surgery and medically-induced coma

You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.

Flair, 68, was hospitalized over the weekend, according to several reports, but now the icon's managers say he's dealing with some "tough medical issues."

Flair's management team, Legacy Talent and Entertainment, LLC, posted an update on Flair's condition on their Facebook page over the weekend.

Flair is one of the most well-known professional wrestlers in the world. The 16-time world heavyweight champion has worked for NWA, WCW, TNA, and most recently the WWE.

His daughter, Charlotte Flair, is a popular women's wrestler in her own regard.

A Facebook post late Monday evening said that Flair was out of surgery and recovering.

