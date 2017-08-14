Deputies investigating stabbing in Blythewood

Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a stabbing late Sunday.

According to dispatch, the stabbing happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Wilson Boulevard near a gas station.

Deputies have not yet released any other information.

If you know anything that could help investigators make an arrest, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.