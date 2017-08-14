Police investigating shooting near Millwood Ave.

Columbia Police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning.

Columbia dispatchers say the shooting was reported in the 2500 block of Cherry Street, just off Millwood Avenue near Santee Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Columbia Police say the male victim is in stable condition.

No other information was released but CPD says it is working on updates.

