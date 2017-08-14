Attempted murder charges for man arrested in early Monday morning shooting

Columbia Police say they've arrested a man in connection with a shooting during a fight early Monday morning.

Louis Ravenell, 33, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Ravenell is accused of shooting a male acquaintance several times during an argument.

Columbia dispatchers say the shooting was reported in the 2500 block of Cherry Street, just off Millwood Avenue near Santee Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Columbia Police say the male victim is in stable condition. Police say he suffered injuries to his lower body.

Ravenell was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

