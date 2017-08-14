U of SC community expresses support for U of VA following Charlottesville violence

The University of South Carolina community is expressing its support for its counterparts at the University of Virginia in the wake of violence that occurred during demonstrations in Charlottesville Saturday.

While bigotry, hatred and racism may never be totally eliminated, we must stand up and be counted in the face of it #Charlottesville — Harris Pastides (@HarrisPastides) August 14, 2017

On Saturday one person was killed and more than a dozen people were injured when a car slammed into a crowd during a demonstration that started as a protest against the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville. The driver of the car, a man from Ohio, has been charged with murder.

University Student Body President Ross Lordo says he, along with students from 52 other colleges, pledged their support to the historic Virginia university.

Today, I joined 52 student body presidents all over country in offering support to the community of @UVA in response to #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/WK8fUF4THv — Ross Lordo (@UofSCSGPres) August 13, 2017

"...we are deeply saddened by the events that have occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia. We are united with the students of the University of Virginia, as what affects one of our campuses affects us all. College campuses are spaces that students should be able to call home, not places of violence, hate and racism..." says the statement.

Clemson Student Body President Killian McDonald, a Columbia native, also signed the pledge.

