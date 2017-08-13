Lexington Co. man crashes car after being shot Sunday afternoon

A Lexington County man is in the hospital after he was shot before crashing his car Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened on the 100 block of Millers Branch Road near Chapin.

Witnesses told investigators the shooting victim drove away from the scene after he was shot in his upper body. He then crashed his car on the 800 block of Westwoods Drive.

The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS. His condition is not known at this time.

Deputies say they are not actively searching for a suspect at this time, however, the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

