Lexington Co. man crashes car after being shot Sunday afternoon

The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
A man and his son were tied up and robbed, and Ohio County Sheriff's deputies say it was by his daughter and son in-law.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
A Barbour County woman who vanished about a month ago has been found alive after a massive search effort.More >>
An Ohio man authorities say plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in a Virginia college town — killing one person and hurting at least more than a dozen more — recently moved from Florence, Kentucky.More >>
It is crunch time for a group of protesters trying to stop West Columbia from tearing down historic homes near the city's Riverwalk in the Mill Hill neighborhood.More >>
With the polarization of America and the empowerment white supremacist groups took from Donald Trump's election, many saw the violence of Charlottesville as inevitable.More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
A Lexington County man is in the hospital after he was shot before crashing his car Sunday afternoon.More >>
All of the lanes on I-26 in Newberry County are back open after several collisions in the area caused lanes on both sides of the interstate to be blocked.More >>
Researchers say a teen appears to have suffered a shark bite on South Carolina's Hilton Head Island.More >>
The Lexington County Coroner has identified the person who died after a boat vs. dock accident on Lake Murray.More >>
Tropical Storm Gert has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. Sunday. The storm is about 505 miles west-southwest of Bermuda,More >>
Richland County deputies are asking for the community’s help in finding a robbery suspect.More >>
Marshawn Lynch sits during anthem before Oakland's preseason loss in Arizona.More >>
