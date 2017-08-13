UPDATE: All I-26 lanes in Newberry back open following multiple collisions

All of the lanes on I-26 in Newberry County are back open after several collisions in the area caused lanes on both sides of the interstate to be blocked.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported multiple collisions on I-26 at the 72 mile marker near the town of Newberry.

A crash that involved injuries had one of the westbound lanes blocked.

Another crash reported in that same area caused the eastbound lanes to be closed. No injuries were reported in that crash.

Details on both of the collisions remain extremely limited.

WIS has reached out to the South Carolina Highway Patrol for more information. We will bring the latest updates once we hear back from troopers.

