Deputies hope community can help locate robbery suspect

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Richland County deputies are asking for the community’s help in finding a robbery suspect.

Deputies say the robbery happened around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon at the Auto Money on Broad River Road near Dutch Square.

The suspect is described as a black male standing just over five feet tall wearing a gray hoodie.

Anyone with any information on the suspect or the robbery is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:  

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. 

