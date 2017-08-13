FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Garners Ferry Road blocked following collis - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Garners Ferry Road blocked following collision

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
EASTOVER, SC (WIS) -

A collision on Garners Ferry Road in Eastover has the roadway blocked.

The crash was reported just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. It happened on the 12000 block of Garners Ferry near McCords Ferry Road in Eastover. 

Details about the crash are extremely limited, however, injuries have been reported.

Check back for updates. 

Powered by Frankly