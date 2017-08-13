Midlands residents stand in solidarity with Charlottesville victims at State House

Dozens of people took to the South Carolina State House Saturday night to stand in solidarity with those injured during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

They gathered for a moment of silence, to light candles, and shine flashlights for those who were hurt or lost their lives.

"Tonight's vigil was to be sad in public and to be with your neighbors and be with your friends, and not isolate yourself,” event organizer, Allison Terracio said. “Because I think that's what really breeds contempt, resentment, and hate. So we need to do healing when things like this happen."

Several community members in attendance spoke out against Saturday’s horrific events. On Twitter, Governor Henry McMaster also spoke about the violence in Virginia saying, "South Carolina showed [the] world her heart when confronted by hatred & violence. Pray for our brothers & sisters in Virginia."

South Carolina showed world her heart when confronted by hatred & violence. Pray for our brothers & sisters in Virginia. #Charlottesville — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) August 13, 2017

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott also took to Twitter saying, "We must stand together to condemn racism & violence. We are the American family, and will not be divided by hate."

We must stand together to condemn racism & violence. We are the American family, and will not be divided by hate. #Charlottesville — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) August 12, 2017

One person died in Charlottesville during protests and two Virginia State Police personnel were killed in a helicopter crash that was related to the event.

