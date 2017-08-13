Suspect kicks out patrol car windows after being arrested for assault

A Richland County man kicked the windows out of a Richland County Sheriff’s Department patrol car after he was arrested for assaulting a woman on Friday.

Winifred Washington, 20, faces multiple charges including malicious injury to property.

The incident happened on the 1300 block of Broad River Road just after 7 p.m. on Friday.

Deputies say Washington reportedly beat a female victim with a stick about her upper body while the two were in a car together.

After deputies responded and arrested Washington, he kicked out the windows of the patrol car.

