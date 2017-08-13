Officers investigating after tires stolen from Sumter car dealership

Sumter Police are investigating after a number of tires were stolen from a Sumter car dealership.

The theft was discovered at about noon on Saturday. Officers say an undetermined number of tires were stolen from the Scott-Will Mazda located at 2540 Broad Street.

A white, four-door Ford pickup truck was seen leaving the dealership after the theft. Officers are investigating to identify who the driver of that truck was.

Anyone with any information on this theft is urged by officers to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

