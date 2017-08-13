60-year-old Columbia man charged with arson and burglary

Columbia Police arrested a 60-year-old man they say intentionally set a building on fire Friday night.

Major Kennedy faces multiple charges including third-degree arson and burglary.

Officers say Kennedy set several items on fire on the 2000 block of North Main Street that caused smoke and fire damage to a building.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

After the fire happened, a resident informed authorities where Kennedy was located. He was hiding from police behind an electric fence.

The Columbia Fire Department assisted CPD in this incident. SLED has also been requested to assist in the investigation. Investigators are working to determine a motive.

Kennedy is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

