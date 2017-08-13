Person killed after early morning boat vs. dock accident on Lake Murray

One person has died, and another is injured, after a boat vs. dock accident on Lake Murray.

According to SCDNR, the accident happened around 6 a.m. Sunday near Wessinger Island and Heimatsweg Road on the Chapin side of Lake Murray.

Two people were on the boat at the time. One is confirmed dead, while another is in the hospital being treated for injuries.

The extent of the hospitalized individual’s injuries are unclear at this time. The identities have not yet been released.

The scene is clear. DNR continues to investigate.

