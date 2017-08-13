Man, 57, killed in early Sunday morning boat accident on Lake Murray

The Lexington County Coroner has identified the person who died after a boat vs. dock accident on Lake Murray on Sunday.

The coroner said Jimmy Gene Ayers, 57, of Lexington died at the scene of the accident from multiple traumatic injuries to his upper body.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the accident happened around 6 a.m. Sunday near Wessinger Island and Heimatsweg Road on the Chapin side of Lake Murray.

Ayers and his nephew were on the boat at the time. Ayers' nephew was transported to a hospital in Richland County with multiple non-life threatening injuries.

DNR continues to investigate.

