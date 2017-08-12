Two wanted following armed robbery of Richland Co. man

Richland County deputies are asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating two suspects wanted for armed robbery and malicious injury to property.

The incident happened on Tuesday, August 8 around 12:30 p.m. Deputies responded to the armed robbery call at I-20 and Monticello Road.

A victim was waiting for his father to come and help him after his car broke down when the two suspects approached him. One of the suspects had an assault rifle and the other had a handgun. They demanded the victim’s cell phone and wallet which had cash in it.

After the suspects threatened to shoot the victim, he ran across the street and heard gunshots being fired. After the suspects fled from the area, the victim returned to his car and found bullet holes in it.

Deputies say one of the suspects was described as being a light skinned black man with a stocky build. He has small beard and a tattoo of red lips on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

