Deputies ask for community's help identifying armed robbery suspect

Richland County deputies are asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating a man wanted for armed robbery.

Deputies say the robbery happened just before 5:30 p.m. on August 4 at the Magnuson Hotel located at 7128 Parklane Road.

The suspect parked his car at the hotel and then jumped into another person’s car as he presented a handgun. The victim was able to open his door and escape. The suspect then ran back to his own car and fled the area.

Deputies say the suspect was driving a mid-size Chevy.

Anyone who may recognize the man is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.