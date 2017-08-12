Deputies ask for community's help identifying armed robbery suspect

Police declared the outbreak of violence represented an unlawful assembly and told the crowds to disperse.More >>
A Richland County Councilwoman is calling for the termination of a County Administrator after he reportedly told a room full of Richland County EMS workers to kill themselves or quit if they don’t like their jobs.More >>
Chinese President Xi Jinping pleas for cool-headedness in a call with U.S. President Donald Trump after Trump says America is "locked and loaded" and warned North Korea's leader he'll "regret it fast" if he takes action against U.S. territories or allies.More >>
Richland County deputies are asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating two suspects wanted for armed robbery and malicious injury to property.More >>
Richland County deputies are asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating a man wanted for armed robbery.More >>
Israeli media reports the world's oldest man, who lived through both World Wars and survived the Holocaust, has died a month short of his 114th birthday.More >>
An Orangeburg man is behind bars in Lexington County after he allegedly shot at two people in a car.More >>
When it comes to the actual science of climate change, what President Trump and his cabinet say conflicts with what science, data and peer-reviewed studies show.More >>
If traveling on Interstate 26 is a part of your commute, you may want to find an alternate way.More >>
An analysis released Thursday found that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty "far outside the norm," leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.More >>
