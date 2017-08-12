Richland Co. deputies searching for suspects who robbed local mini-mart

Richland County deputies are searching for two men who they say robbed a local mini-mart at gunpoint.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Brotherhood Mini-Mart located at 5718 Farrow Road.

Deputies say after the two men entered the store they displayed handguns and demanded cash. Both men fled the area after the robbery with lottery tickets and an unknown amount of cash.

No one was injured in the incident.

Deputies describe one of the men as wearing a red shirt with a hat and a bandana covering his face. The second suspect is described as wearing blue jeans with a black shirt and a bandana covering his face also.

Anyone with any information on the armed robbery is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

