Man fires at man, woman after rear-ending their car in Lexington Co.

An Orangeburg man is behind bars in Lexington County after he allegedly shot at two people in a car Saturday morning.

Martel Dekarlos Gaddis, 34, faces multiple charges including two counts of attempted murder.

“Deputies responded to a call of shots fired at the intersection of Kitti Wake Drive and Emanuel Church Road,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “They interviewed witnesses and, based on the evidence they collected, determined Gaddis fired a handgun multiple times toward a man and woman after he crashed into the back of their car.”

Gaddis was arrested at a convenience store near where the shooting happened. He is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Deputies continue to investigate the shooting.

