Councilwoman seeks termination of county admin who told employees to quit or kill themselves

A Richland County Councilwoman is calling for the termination of a County Administrator after he reportedly told a room full of Richland County EMS workers to kill themselves or quit if they don’t like their jobs.

It was reported to WIS that Kevin Bronson, the assistant county administrator for public safety, made those remarks during a Thursday morning monthly in-service meeting with about 100 Richland County EMS workers present.

“I spoke with Mr. Gerald Seals, the County Administrator, after being informed of the incident requesting that Mr. Bronson be placed on administrative leave indefinitely and/or termination,” Joyce Dickerson, Chairwoman of the Richland County Council said.

Dickerson also spoke on the value the EMS workers bring to Richland County.

“Every department is appreciated but our EMS services is extremely vital to our community,” Dickerson said . “Their service can be the difference between life or death.”

Dickerson went on to say that an apology is unacceptable.

WIS learned Friday afternoon that Bronson apologized to EMS workers through an e-mail that was forwarded to the station by a source close to the situation.

In the letter, Bronson said his comments were "inappropriate and insensitive."

"Those comments are my own and, while I regret them, I must live by them," Bronson wrote.

He went on to say in the letter that he has received some type of punishment for his comments, but that punishment has not been made public.

WIS attempted to reach out to him for further comment Friday morning but have yet to hear anything back.

Now several former Richland County EMS paramedics say they are in the middle of planning a protest for Monday morning to call for his termination with other council members.

“This will be a peaceful protest. We will be calling for the firing of Kevin Bronson and an investigation into the Administration that he oversees” Baron O’Neal said.

It’s unclear just how many people expect to attend the protest in front of the County Administration building.

All of this comes on the heels of a WIS Investigation that spoke with several current and former Richland County EMS employees who claim a harsh work environment.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

