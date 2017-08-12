FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Collision causes traffic congestion on I-26

If traveling on Interstate 26 is a part of your commute, you may want to find an alternate way.

A collision on I-26 in Newberry County has caused some traffic congestion near mile marker 82, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. That area is located near the town of Prosperity.

The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Details of the collision have not been released yet. There have not been any injuries reported from the crash either.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.