SC State House one spot where you can still get your hands on eclipse glasses

As the excitement continues to build for the total eclipse, one spot in Columbia is selling more and more specs to view the once in a lifetime event.

"When someone walks in I can usually tell that that's what they want," Diane Lee, a sales associate in the gift shop of the South

Carolina State House said.

"Our phone rings off the hook and we answer it, and they say 'do you have' and we say 'yes,' " Lee added.

The gift shop gets a steady supply of eclipse glasses from the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism. According to staff, the number of glasses they’ve sold each month has gone up tremendously since May.

Since the start of August alone the shop has sold more than 3,000 pairs.

The gift shop will be open Monday through Saturdays leading up to eclipse day on August 21, 2017.

