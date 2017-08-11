SC State House one spot where you can still get your hands on eclipse glasses

Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.
As the excitement continues to build for the total eclipse, one spot in Columbia is selling more and more specs to view the once in a lifetime event.
A Lexington woman has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of her 4-year-old daughter.
State regulators are making sure SCE&G customers have some idea of how much they will pay as the company abandons its nuclear reactor project in Fairfield County.
Many of you already have your glasses for the total solar eclipse coming up August 21, but after warnings from NASA about vendors selling unapproved glasses that may not protect your eyes, it might be a good idea to double check.
When it comes to the actual science of climate change, what President Trump and his cabinet say conflicts with what science, data and peer-reviewed studies show.
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.
