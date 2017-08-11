UPDATE: Bond denied for Lexington mother charged in death of 4-year-old child

Chinese President Xi Jinping pleas for cool-headedness in a call with U.S. President Donald Trump after Trump says America is "locked and loaded" and warned North Korea's leader he'll "regret it fast" if he takes action against U.S. territories or allies.More >>
A love story was cut short because of a fatal crash in rural Tipton County.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
A federal judge has granted a temporary injunction for the Unite the Right rally to be held at Emancipation Park on Saturday.More >>
Chinese President Xi Jinping pleas for cool-headedness in a call with U.S. President Donald Trump after Trump says America is "locked and loaded" and warned North Korea's leader he'll "regret it fast" if he takes action against U.S. territories or allies.More >>
Hundreds of people are facing off in Charlottesville ahead of a white nationalist rally planned in the Virginia city's downtown.More >>
Police declared the outbreak of violence represented an unlawful assembly and told the crowds to disperse.More >>
Israeli media reports the world's oldest man, who lived through both World Wars and survived the Holocaust, has died a month short of his 114th birthday.More >>
An analysis released Thursday found that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty "far outside the norm," leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.More >>
Bond has been denied for a Lexington woman who was charged in connection to the death of her 4-year-old daughter.More >>
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
AP sources: US and North Korea have conducted back-channel diplomatic talks for months.More >>
