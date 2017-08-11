Lexington mother arrested, charged in death of 4-year-old child

Cynthia Estrada-Lopez, 24, is charged with homicide by child abuse. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Dept.)

A Lexington woman has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of her 4-year-old daughter.

Cynthia Estrada-Lopez, 24, is charged with homicide by child abuse.

Deputies say Estrada-Lopez restrained her daughter in the child’s bed and taped her mouth shut before abandoning her on July 31.

Lexington County EMS responded to the home later that evening and found the child unresponsive. She was pronounced dead later that night.

Estrada-Lopez is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center while she awaits a bond hearing.

The investigation into the child’s death is still ongoing.

