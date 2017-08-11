Pay Now, Pay Later: PSC Mails Details on Nuclear Shutdown

State regulators are making sure SCE&G customers have some idea of how much they will pay as the company abandons its nuclear reactor project in Fairfield County.

SCE&G serves nearly 700,000 electricity customers. The South Carolina Public Service Commission has sent out a “notice of filing” to the utility’s ratepayers. The notice details the company’s plan to abandon construction of two Westinghouse AP1000 reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Jenkinsville. Work on the project has been underway for more than nine years.

The notice was sent by the PSC, but is based on language submitted to the commission by the utility.



SCE&G is trying to recover $4.9 billion dollars in capital costs and expects to spend about $220 million dollars between July 31st and September 30th to “demobilize” the construction team and begin to restore the site to a stable condition.

The notice says due to the abandonment of the nuclear units, SCE&G “will need to replace the energy and capacity from the Units with other generation assets.”

Company spokesman Eric Boomhower says there is nothing in the notification that the utility has not already communicated.

The mailing says anyone who wants to participate in the abandonment process should file a Petition to Intervene with the PSC and Office of Regulatory Staff on or before August 30th.

