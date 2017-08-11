Missing: 18-year-old girl last spotted on July 30 at bowling alley

With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.More >>
The family of an 18-year-old Richland County girl is increasingly concerned after she has not been seen since July 30.More >>
Poll: People want President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans to try making the Obama health care law more effective and stop trying to scrap it.More >>
Two years to the day after he was murdered, the case of a Lexington County man shot outside an apartment complex appears to be closed following the arrest of a man.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
An analysis released Thursday found that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty "far outside the norm," leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.More >>
The mother of a 7-month-old Lexington County child will spend the rest of her life in prison without parole after her conviction of homicide by child abuse.More >>
President Donald Trump is warning of military action "should North Korea act unwisely.".More >>
Want to see what life is like at Ft. Jackson Army Base? The public is invited to a special, up-close tour of Fort Jackson, basic combat training and its soldiers.More >>
