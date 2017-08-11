Missing: 18-year-old girl last spotted on July 30 at bowling alley

The family of an 18-year-old Richland County girl is increasingly concerned after she has not been seen since July 30.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Re’nean Tavasha Mason was last seen at Royal Z Lanes on Two Notch Road.

The family has told the sheriff's department that this is very uncharacteristic of Mason.

Re’nean is described as a black female, 5’ 06” tall, and 120 pounds; she was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki pants, and black Crocs.

