Two years to the day of the crime, investigators finally arrest man in Lexington County murder

Two years to the day after he was murdered, the case of a Lexington County man shot outside an apartment complex appears to be closed following the arrest of a man.

Leonard Mickens, Jr. has been charged with the murder of Donte O. Doyle.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting took place around 4:30 p.m. at the 5300 block of Bush River Road at River Oaks Apartments.

Doyle was taken to Lexington Medical Center where he later died.

“Detectives worked very hard on this case for two years,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement. “Providing some sense of closure to Mr. Doyle’s family exactly two years after the incident is especially meaningful to everyone who responded to and investigated this case.”

Mickens is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a sentencing hearing on federal weapons charges scheduled for Sept. 11.

