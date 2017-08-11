DOT repair job will close one lane of I-77 until Saturday morning

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will be closing the right travel lane and shoulder on I-77 southbound between Two Notch Road and Windsor Lake. (Source: Google Earth)

Interstate 77 will be a problem Friday if you're planning on using it as part of your commute.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the right travel lane and shoulder on I-77 southbound between Two Notch Road and Windsor Lake will be closed.

DOT officials say this section is a construction zone. Traffic had been shifted to the outside shoulder while the construction of a new inside travel lane was underway. The soil underneath the pavement was found to be too soft due to wet weather and the pavement failed.

The repair job is expected to be fixed by Saturday, Aug. 12 at 8 a.m.

