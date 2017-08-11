Get a behind-the-scenes look at Ft. Jackson

Want to see what life is like at Ft. Jackson Army Base in Columbia? The public is invited to a special, up-close tour of Fort Jackson, basic

combat training and its soldiers.



Lt. Col. Chuck Slagle says on Thursday, August 17, anyone can enjoy the day-long tour.

To promote basic combat training awareness, Fort Jackson will host an eight-hour "Come See Your Army" tour to give local citizens an opportunity to see and experience how soldiers train.

The event will provide insight into the day-to-day operations. During the tour, visitors will be assigned drill sergeants, experience reception, learn to shoot the M16A2 simulator, eat lunch with the soldiers and get answers to questions about basic combat training, Fort Jackson and the Army.



The tour is open to people ages 13 and older. Guests should be prepared for indoor and outdoor activities which may include squatting, kneeling, lying on the floor, and walking on uneven terrain. Wear long pants and close-toed, comfortable shoes (sneakers, boat shoes, etc.).



Space is limited and reservations are required by Tuesday, August 15. The tour begins at 7 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. Lunch cost is $5.55. Be sure to take cash for that.



For more information or to register, call Fort Jackson Community Relations at (803) 751-5327.

