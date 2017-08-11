Life sentence for mom whose 7-month-old died in her care

The mother of a 7-month-old Lexington County child will spend the rest of her life in prison without parole after her conviction of homicide by child abuse.

Heather Marie Lawson, 23, received life in prison on the charge following three days of testimony, according to Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard's office.

Lawson's child, Addyson, was found dead at her home on June 26, 2016 with multiple bruises to her head. A coroner's report found Addyson died due to blunt force trauma to the head. A search warrant was issued a short time late and Lawson was brought in for questioning.

Throughout several days of interviews, Hubbard's office said, Lawson's story changed. Evidence collected found Addyson was in Lawson's care for the entire day of her death.

Judge Knox McMahon, who saw photos of Addyson's injuries, gave the sentence.

“I am taking into account the totality of the circumstances – that a 7-month-old child is totally defenseless and helpless," McMahon said.

Lawson was transferred to the state Department of Corrections to begin her sentence.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.