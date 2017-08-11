Life sentence for mom whose 7-month-old died in her care

Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Here's a comparison of the world of 1979 to the world of today.More >>
Here's a comparison of the world of 1979 to the world of today.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.More >>
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.More >>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
The mother of a 7-month-old Lexington County child will spend the rest of her life in prison without parole after her conviction of homicide by child abuse.More >>
The mother of a 7-month-old Lexington County child will spend the rest of her life in prison without parole after her conviction of homicide by child abuse.More >>
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.More >>
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.More >>
President Donald Trump is warning of military action "should North Korea act unwisely.".More >>
President Donald Trump is warning of military action "should North Korea act unwisely.".More >>
Poll: People want President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans to try making the Obama health care law more effective and stop trying to scrap it.More >>
Poll: People want President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans to try making the Obama health care law more effective and stop trying to scrap it.More >>
NBC Boston reports emergency crews are responding to a possible chemical release at a hospital in Exeter, NH. Patients were evacuated to the lawn outside the hospital.More >>
NBC Boston reports emergency crews are responding to a possible chemical release at a hospital in Exeter, NH. Patients were evacuated to the lawn outside the hospital.More >>
Here's a comparison of the world of 1979 to the world of today.More >>
Here's a comparison of the world of 1979 to the world of today.More >>
The Clarendon County Coroner has identified the driver killed in a crash Thursday afternoon with a log truck.More >>
The Clarendon County Coroner has identified the driver killed in a crash Thursday afternoon with a log truck.More >>
An analysis released Thursday found that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty "far outside the norm," leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.More >>
An analysis released Thursday found that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty "far outside the norm," leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.More >>
Santee Cooper has cancelled the two proposed rate increases that would have raised customers’ power bills in 2018 and 2019, following last week’s suspension of the construction of the two nuclear power units at the V.C. Summer Nuclear StationMore >>
Santee Cooper has cancelled the two proposed rate increases that would have raised customers’ power bills in 2018 and 2019, following last week’s suspension of the construction of the two nuclear power units at the V.C. Summer Nuclear StationMore >>