Columbia native becomes Chairman of NTSB

Robert L. Sumwalt III (left) sworn in as the National Transportation Safety Board’s 14th Chairman during a ceremony Thursday. NTSB Board Member Bella T. Dinh-Zarr (center) NTSB Acting Managing Director Dennis Jones (right) (Photo by NTSB)

Columbia native Robert Sumwalt III is the new Chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board.

He took his oath of office in Washington Thursday.

Sumwalt was nominated for the post by President Donald Trump and was confirmed by the Senate on August 3. He served as the NTSB's acting chairman since March.

Sumwalt also is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

He's been a member of the board since 2006. He is the 14th person to hold the post of Chairman.

Before joining the NTSB Sumwalt was a pilot for 32 years, including 24 years with Piedmont Airlines and US Airways, accumulating more than 14,000 flight hours.

Sumwalt chaired the Air Line Pilots Association’s Human Factors and Training Group and co-founded the association’s critical incident response program. He also spent eight years as a consultant to NASA’s Aviation Safety Reporting System and has written extensively on aviation safety matters.

