Lexington Medical Center welcomes Patrice High, DO - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lexington Medical Center welcomes Patrice High, DO

Patrice High, DO (Source: Lexington Medical Center) Patrice High, DO (Source: Lexington Medical Center)
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

Lexington Medical Center proudly welcomes Patrice L. High, DO, to its network of care at Palmetto Family Medicine. She joins the board-certified physicians, physician assistant and nurse practitioner at the practice to provide comprehensive care to patients in Northeast Columbia. Visit LexFamilyPracticeNortheast.com.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly