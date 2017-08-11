This SC inmate who maintained an active Facebook presence has gone dark on social media

Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.More >>
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.More >>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
The rapper also agreed to pay the girl's medical bills and to have her bathroom made handicap accessible.More >>
The rapper also agreed to pay the girl's medical bills and to have her bathroom made handicap accessible.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.More >>
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.More >>
President Donald Trump is warning of military action "should North Korea act unwisely.".More >>
President Donald Trump is warning of military action "should North Korea act unwisely.".More >>
Poll: People want President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans to try making the Obama health care law more effective and stop trying to scrap it.More >>
Poll: People want President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans to try making the Obama health care law more effective and stop trying to scrap it.More >>
Here's a comparison of the world of 1979 to the world of today.More >>
Here's a comparison of the world of 1979 to the world of today.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
An investigation is underway after a man died in a house fire early Friday morning in Anderson County, according to the coroner's office.More >>
An investigation is underway after a man died in a house fire early Friday morning in Anderson County, according to the coroner's office.More >>
A South Carolina inmate who managed to maintain a fairly active presence on Facebook -- even broadcasting on Facebook Live -- appears to have gone dark on social media.More >>
A South Carolina inmate who managed to maintain a fairly active presence on Facebook -- even broadcasting on Facebook Live -- appears to have gone dark on social media.More >>
An analysis released Thursday found that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty "far outside the norm," leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.More >>
An analysis released Thursday found that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty "far outside the norm," leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a person who was caught on camera stealing packages from a home in the Indian River community.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a person who was caught on camera stealing packages from a home in the Indian River community.More >>