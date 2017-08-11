SC inmate who maintained an active Facebook presence now being punished

Joey Rivera (R) appears to have gone dark on social media. (Source: WIS)

A South Carolina inmate who managed to maintain a fairly active presence on Facebook -- even broadcasting on Facebook Live -- appears to have had his accounts shut down after Department of Corrections officials were alerted to them.

Jose "Joey" Rivera's Facebook profile is no longer active. A check of it Friday morning instead pulled up a splash page that reads, "Sorry, this content isn't available right now."

Several of Rivera's videos and other posts to Facebook also pull up the same page.

Corrections Department officials say they've shut down Rivera's main account as well as two others he was using. As a result of his actions, Rivera has been placed in solitary confinement.

Rivera appears to have been accessing Facebook through a contraband cell phone inside Evans Correctional Institution in Bennettsville.

Inside the prison, Rivera broadcasted on Facebook Live as recently as Aug. 4 where he joined up with a fellow inmate who was brandishing a knife.

A second video posted straight to his Facebook account on July 22 appears to target someone who has been communicating with Rivera's "baby momma." Rivera repeatedly threatens the man as he holds a knife.

Corrections Department spokeswoman Sommer Sharpe also released a statement after these videos were brought to their attention.

"We’ve been very vocal about what an issue contraband cell phones are, not only in our prisons, but in corrections departments across the country. This video is another example of the unfettered access to the outside world that cell phones give our inmates," Sharpe said. "This why the FCC should allow prisons across the country to block cell phones."

We have reached out once again to SCDC to see if Rivera has been punished.

