FIRST ALERT: Dense Fog Advisory issued for Midlands counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for several Midlands counties.

The advisory in effect until 10 a.m. for Aiken, Barnwell, Bamberg, Kershaw, Lexington, Richland Fairfield, Kershaw, Sumter, Calhoun, Clarendon Lee, Lancaster, and Chesterfield Counties.

Visibility will be less than a quarter-mile at times. Low visibilities create hazardous driving conditions.

