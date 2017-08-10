Irmo parking debate continues following special-called Town Council meeting

On Thursday, a special-called Town Council meeting surrounding some controversial parking regulations for the town of Irmo was held.

The meeting lasted more than three and a half hours. It all surrounded a newly passed town regulation, which restricts people from being able to park on their own lawns.

Town council did vote 3-2 in favor of a new ordinance that would strike that controversial language on lawn parking.

The new ordinance will still have to pass the council two more times to make it official.

Irmo residents showed a lot of passion on the issue Thursday night at the meeting. Residents in favor of lawn parking said they would really have no options as street parking is already prohibited in many areas of Irmo. People who want the restrictions say it to help beautify neighborhoods and cut down on blight.

Members of the council say they will continue the dialogue on what to do about parking the months ahead.

