Clarendon Co. driver killed after being struck by log truck

One person in Clarendon died following a collision Thursday afternoon with a log truck.

Highway Patrol troopers say the collision happened just after 3 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301 and Brewington Road.

The driver of an SUV attempted to turn off of Brewington Road onto Hwy. 301 in front of a log truck when they were struck that truck. The driver of the SUV died at the scene of the crash.

Troopers say the driver of the log truck was not injured and will not face any charges.

