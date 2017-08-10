Clarendon Co. driver killed after being struck by log truck

Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
A man was nailed to a tree, conscious, slumping, and groaning in pain.More >>
A man was nailed to a tree, conscious, slumping, and groaning in pain.More >>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
On Thursday, a meeting surrounding some controversial parking regulations for the town of Irmo was held.More >>
On Thursday, a meeting surrounding some controversial parking regulations for the town of Irmo was held.More >>
Columbia firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex Thursday morning.More >>
Columbia firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex Thursday morning.More >>
One person in Clarendon died following a collision Thursday afternoon with a log truck.More >>
One person in Clarendon died following a collision Thursday afternoon with a log truck.More >>
SCE&G's plan for walking away from the VC Summer nuclear reactor project in Jenkinsville is getting some opposition.More >>
SCE&G's plan for walking away from the VC Summer nuclear reactor project in Jenkinsville is getting some opposition.More >>
When it comes to the actual science of climate change, what President Trump and his cabinet say conflicts with what science, data and peer-reviewed studies show.More >>
When it comes to the actual science of climate change, what President Trump and his cabinet say conflicts with what science, data and peer-reviewed studies show.More >>
Four people were saved Thursday night in a water rescue by the Columbia Fire Department.More >>
Four people were saved Thursday night in a water rescue by the Columbia Fire Department.More >>