CFD: 3 children, 1 adult rescued on Saluda River

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Four people were saved Thursday night in a water rescue by the Columbia Fire Department.

Fire officials say one adult and three kids were rescued at about 8 p.m. while tubing on the Saluda River above the Riverbanks Zoo.

No injuries were reported.  

