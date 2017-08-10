West Columbia package thief caught on camera. A tip could get you a reward

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a person who was caught on camera stealing packages from a home in the Indian River community.

In the video provided by LCSD, a person is seen approaching the home on Highgrove Circle and seeing a couple packages sitting on the front porch. Their face cannot be seen very well since they are wearing a baseball cap.

The person then knocks on the door and waits for someone to answer before then bending over and picking up the homeowner’s packages.

Deputies urge anyone who may have any information on the incident to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

