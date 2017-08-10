Officers searching for suspects who robbed women in Five Points

Officers urge anyone who may recognize any of these men to contact Crimestoppers. (Source: Columbia Police)

Columbia Police are searching for three men who allegedly stole several items from two women in Five Points over the weekend.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. on August 5 on the 800 block of Harden Street.

The two women told officers that the men were initially friendly to them as they walked through a parking lot. The men then forcibly stole cell phones, cash and wallets from the victims before running away.

The women were not physically harmed.

Officers ask anyone who may recognize any of the men to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.