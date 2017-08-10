Deputies seek community's help identifying and locating burglary suspects

Richland County deputies are hoping the community can help to identify and locate two suspects wanted for burglarizing a home on August 6.

Deputies say the two kicked in the back door of a home on the 1300 block of Omega Drive and stole a purse.

Both of the suspects then fled the scene in a beige Toyota Corolla.

Anyone who may have any information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

