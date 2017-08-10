This Sumter County woman has been missing for a week

A Sumter County woman has been missing for a week and investigators need help locating her.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Savina Faye Douglas was last seen Aug. 3 at her home on Ashlynn Way. Investigators say she has no health issues and cannot be located by cell phone.

Deputies also say she should be with her boyfriend, identified as Chris Womack.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

