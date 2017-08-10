Young people get a chance to jam for Jesus

For young people looking for some end-of-summer fun, there's a Gospel concert on Friday in West Columbia.

Diamond Henry and Dexter Weathers are with Brookland Baptist Church and they invite all young people to the Summer Jam Gospel Explosion.

The weekend event will offer speakers, music, a teens choir, praise team and dance ministry. All of it will be an opportunity to enjoy praising Jesus together in a safe place.

Summer Jam Gospel Explosion is for teens and their family and will have a variety of Gospel artists and music genres. The Youth and Teens Day event begins Friday, August 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Health and Wellness Center at the West Columbia church.

Brookland Baptist is located at 1066 Sunset Blvd. in West Columbia.



You can visit the church's website for more details.

