Young people get a chance to jam for Jesus

The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
The Applebee's closings will be based on store profitability and quality, DineEquity said in a release. DineEquity is the chain's parent company.More >>
The Applebee's closings will be based on store profitability and quality, DineEquity said in a release. DineEquity is the chain's parent company.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Columbia firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex Thursday morning.More >>
Columbia firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex Thursday morning.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a person who was caught on camera stealing packages from a home in the Indian River community.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a person who was caught on camera stealing packages from a home in the Indian River community.More >>
An analysis released Thursday found that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty "far outside the norm," leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.More >>
An analysis released Thursday found that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty "far outside the norm," leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.More >>
When it comes to the actual science of climate change, what President Trump and his cabinet say conflicts with what science, data and peer-reviewed studies show.More >>
When it comes to the actual science of climate change, what President Trump and his cabinet say conflicts with what science, data and peer-reviewed studies show.More >>
Columbia Police are searching for three men who allegedly stole several items from two women in Five Points over the weekend.More >>
Columbia Police are searching for three men who allegedly stole several items from two women in Five Points over the weekend.More >>
For young people looking for some end-of-summer fun, there's a Gospel concert on Friday in West Columbia.More >>
For young people looking for some end-of-summer fun, there's a Gospel concert on Friday in West Columbia.More >>
The Applebee's closings will be based on store profitability and quality, DineEquity said in a release. DineEquity is the chain's parent company.More >>
The Applebee's closings will be based on store profitability and quality, DineEquity said in a release. DineEquity is the chain's parent company.More >>