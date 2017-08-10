House fire reported in Irmo

Firefighters have been called to a house fire in Irmo Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported on Robin Lynn Lane at about noon.

#TheCFD @IrmoFire on scene Robin Lynn Ln working structure fire residential w/ fire/smoke visible no reported injuries #scnews pic.twitter.com/qTVLWmsudY — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) August 10, 2017

No other details are available yet. WIS has a news team headed to the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.

