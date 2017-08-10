Bamberg Police officer charged with misconduct in office

A Bamberg Police officer has been charged with misconduct in office, accused of falsely claiming overtime pay for training.

Corey James Bamberg, 40, was charged with misdemeanor misconduct in office.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigated the case at the request of the Bamberg Police Department. The South Carolina Attorney General's Office will prosecute the case.

Bamberg faces up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine if convicted.

