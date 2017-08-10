VIDEO: SC inmate having a ball on Facebook Live while flashing knife inside prison

Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
An analysis released Thursday found that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty "far outside the norm," leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
A Sumter County woman has been missing for a week and investigators need help locating her.More >>
A draft federal science report details how global warming has affected different U.S. regions and what's projected in the future.More >>
When it comes to the actual science of climate change, what President Trump and his cabinet say conflicts with what science, data and peer-reviewed studies show.More >>
A spokesman for President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, says that FBI agents served a search warrant at one of his homes.More >>
Among the findings, the annual global surface temperature reached a record warmth for the third year in a row.More >>
Two men captured by the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office as alleged drug dealers have been sentenced to prison.More >>
