Coroner identifies Gilbert man killed in crash on I-20

The Lexington County Coroner has identified a man who was killed in an early-morning crash on Interstate 20 Thursday.

Carlos Hipolito, 22, of Gilbert was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene of the crash on I-20 westbound near mile marker 51, Longs Pond Road.

Coroner Margaret Fisher reports Hipolito's vehicle left the roadway, hit the cable in the median and overturned. Hipolito's vehicle was the only one involved.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

